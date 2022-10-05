Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

