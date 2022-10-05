Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$15.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

CGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Price Performance

Cineplex stock opened at C$9.15 on Friday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.