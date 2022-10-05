ClassZZ (CZZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ClassZZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClassZZ has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClassZZ Coin Profile

ClassZZ (CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ClassZZ’s official website is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClassZZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

