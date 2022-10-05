Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Purchases $286,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,600,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $765.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 466,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

