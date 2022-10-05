Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 468,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLSD opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.88.
CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
