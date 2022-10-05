ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

