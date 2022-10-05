Clover Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.08 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $82.41 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.