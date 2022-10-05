CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,500,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,625,000 after acquiring an additional 693,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

