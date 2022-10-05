Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

CCEP stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.86.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.