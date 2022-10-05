Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down to $14.92

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $14.60. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 379 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
