CoinField Coin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.01 million and approximately $28,234.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinField Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinField Coin is 0.32930951 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinfield.com/.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

