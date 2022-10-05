CoinPoker Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.01 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $19.01 million and $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.62 or 1.00009462 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002108 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

