Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,520 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

