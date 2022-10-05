Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Comerica traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

