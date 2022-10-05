Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 4.7 %
CVGI opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 994.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 180,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.
About Commercial Vehicle Group
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
