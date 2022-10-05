Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 125,878 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

