Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,963 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

