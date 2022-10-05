Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.93% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JSCP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.

