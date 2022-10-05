Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,703,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

