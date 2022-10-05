Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 469 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

