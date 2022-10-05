Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.90% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 869.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 110,196 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.