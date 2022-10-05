Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 73,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 19.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Sempra by 6.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.