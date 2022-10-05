Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.57% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 22,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

