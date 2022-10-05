Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Community Bank System by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 320,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Community Bank System Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CBU stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

