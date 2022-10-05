Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 16,582 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 183,274 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

