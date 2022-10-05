Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 16,582 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.