Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuwellis and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nuwellis presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,216.08%. Electromed has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.68%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Electromed.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -240.83% -77.16% -65.30% Electromed 5.53% 6.84% 5.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.61 -$19.58 million ($1.99) -0.23 Electromed $41.66 million 2.11 $2.31 million $0.26 39.85

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electromed beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.