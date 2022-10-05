Comparing Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 4.03 -$65.01 million ($2.51) -13.02 ExlService $1.12 billion 4.66 $114.76 million $3.73 42.40

Volatility & Risk

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -28.46% -31.00% -10.04% ExlService 10.05% 21.78% 12.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 2 0 2.40 ExlService 1 0 5 0 2.67

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $59.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.10%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $159.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

ExlService beats Fiverr International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers CareRadius, an integrated care management offering; and health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement to healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, and life sciences organizations. Further, it offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, payment integrity and care management, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.