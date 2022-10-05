Comparing TDCX (TDCX) and Its Competitors

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TDCX to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 17.49% 22.08% 17.83% TDCX Competitors -227.63% -33.22% -6.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TDCX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00 TDCX Competitors 234 1634 2832 52 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

TDCX presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 112.73%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 53.88%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares TDCX and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million $76.82 million 19.30 TDCX Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 57.54

TDCX’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TDCX. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDCX beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

