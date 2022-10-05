Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CLEV opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

