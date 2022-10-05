Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CLEV opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
