Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

