CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. CONMED has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.