CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
CONMED Price Performance
CNMD opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. CONMED has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $159.11.
CONMED Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.