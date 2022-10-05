Conscious Value Network (CVNT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $49,549.00

Conscious Value Network (CVNT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Conscious Value Network has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conscious Value Network has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $49,549.00 worth of Conscious Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conscious Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003232 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Conscious Value Network Profile

Conscious Value Network’s genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Conscious Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Conscious Value Network’s official Twitter account is @cvn_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conscious Value Network is https://reddit.com/r/u/cvn_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conscious Value Network is cvn.io. Conscious Value Network’s official message board is medium.com/cwv-blockchain.

Buying and Selling Conscious Value Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Conscious Value Network (CVNT) is a cryptocurrency . Conscious Value Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Conscious Value Network is 0.39548477 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $43,686.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://cvn.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conscious Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conscious Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conscious Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

