Continuum Finance Price Tops $0.41 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $108,097.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance (CTN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Continuum Finance has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Continuum Finance is 0.40334835 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $137,600.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://continuum-seven.vercel.app/.”

