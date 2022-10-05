Contrasting WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 ironSource 0 5 8 0 2.62

WISeKey International currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 357.32%. ironSource has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 98.92%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than ironSource.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.26 million 0.80 -$20.34 million N/A N/A ironSource $553.47 million 7.17 $59.82 million $0.06 65.34

This table compares WISeKey International and ironSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18%

Volatility & Risk

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ironSource beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

