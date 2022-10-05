Contrasting Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -4.75% -17.58% 10.26% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 6 1 3.14 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 45.57%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than FaZe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and FaZe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.31 $26.98 million ($3.84) -5.21 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats FaZe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

