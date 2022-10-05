Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Hits $0.85

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Convex CRV has a market cap of $239.80 million and approximately $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,545,707 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.