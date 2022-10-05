Cook Protocol (COOK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train.Telegram”

