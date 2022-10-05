Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.27. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.84 million, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 370,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,492,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

