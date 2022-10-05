Corra.Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $9,409.36 and approximately $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,183 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

