Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.27.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 4.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. Corteva has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.