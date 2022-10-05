Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.66 and its 200-day moving average is $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.