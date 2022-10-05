CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,760 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $35,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 454,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,330,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,833 shares of company stock worth $9,102,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.65. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

