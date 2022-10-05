Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.64. Cosan shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 19,346 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosan Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Cosan by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 458,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.