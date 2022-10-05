Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $13.64. Cosan shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 19,346 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Cosan Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosan (CSAN)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.