Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 711,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.