Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Financial Comparison

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Cousins Properties pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust pays out 715.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cousins Properties and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 3 3 0 2.50 Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 37.71% 6.20% 3.90% Postal Realty Trust 6.11% 1.14% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Postal Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $755.07 million 4.84 $278.59 million $1.90 12.69 Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.21 $2.06 million $0.13 117.93

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

