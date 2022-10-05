Covalent (CQT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $418,187.00

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $87.40 million and $418,187.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent launched on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covalent’s official website is www.covalenthq.com. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covalent

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

