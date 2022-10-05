CPUcoin (CPU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,249.00

CPUcoin (CPU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPUcoin has a market cap of $244.50 million and approximately $139,249.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPUcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CPUcoin Profile

CPUcoin’s genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CPUcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CPUcoin’s official website is cpucoin.io.

Buying and Selling CPUcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPUcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPUcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.