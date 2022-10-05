Cream Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.13 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.52 or 0.00071842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.52 or 0.99990930 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002325 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00050501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063421 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.