Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 506,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,374,916 shares.The stock last traded at $3.77 and had previously closed at $3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

