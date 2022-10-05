Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

