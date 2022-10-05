Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.54.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
